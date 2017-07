Police believe 6-7 people were involved in the execution-style murder of village headman Worayuth Sunglung and his seven family members.

The perpetrators were very calm as they spent about eight houses in the house of the headman of Tambon Ban Klang, Ao Luek district, Krabi, without any concern that someone might show up at the house during the siege, according to an informed police source close to the investigating team.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS