Police in Pattaya said that a 47 year old Taiwanese man likely killed himself by burning charcoal at his rented room in Bang Lamung.

Neighbors called the cops after noticing a foul odor coming from a room at the one story premises at Chok Chai Garden Home.

The police found the outside gate locked and cut their way in.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Sanook