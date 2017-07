PHUKET: Police have sent samples from blood stains found inside a car rented by 36-year-old German Nico Papke to determine whether DNA tests match the blood as that of Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, whose body was found dumped in the Phuket jungle on Saturday.

Forensic police inspected the car at Chalong Police Station yesterday (July 10).

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News