Cabinet approves Thai-Chinese high-speed train project

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
The cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposed construction of the first section of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train project with budget of 179 billion baht and a Defence Ministry proposal for the air force to buy an additional eight supersonic T-50 jet trainers worth 7.9 billion baht from South Korea.

Kobsak Futrakul, a vice minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, said the cabinet gave an proposal for the State Railway of Thailand to build the first section of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima with a budget of 179 billion baht.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

