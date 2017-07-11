Bangkok Braces For Full Week of Rain, Floods

BANGKOK — There’s nothing like a rainy mid-July monsoon afternoon, with the exact same downpours the day before and the day after. Get ready for a week-full of showers straight till Sunday.

Bangkok will see a 70 percent chance of rain right until Sunday, the Thai Meteorological Department said today – so don’t get sick of puddly BTS queues just yet. Temperatures will range from 24C to 34C, so pack a windbreaker along with that umbrella.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English