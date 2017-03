Following two hours of heavy downpours on Thursday afternoon, a section of Rajadamnoen Road in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district from in front of the provincial governor’s residence to the entrance to Suranaree Military Camp was under up to 40cm-deep floodwater.

While 10 soldiers were trying to clear any garbage or items that block the floodwater drainage path, some students from Thesaban 1 (Burapawittayakorn) School wade through flood to return home.

By The Nation