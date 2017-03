TAK – Four people, including a girl, were killed and one seriously injured when a lorry loaded with motorcycles crashed head-on into an oil tanker lorry in Mae Sot district on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred at kilometre makers No.63-64 on Tak-Mae Sot route in tambon Dan Mae Lamao, said Pol Lt Lomdet Jiewkaew, a deputy investigation chief at Pawor police station in Tak. The incident was reported at 10.40am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PINITWONG