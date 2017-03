Owners of Google Home smart-speakers got a surprise today when their personal assistants finished the “daily briefing” (a rundown of weather, calendar reminders an traffic info) with a plug for Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast movie: “By the way, Disney’s live action Beauty and The Beast opens today,” followed by a long spiel for the movie.

Even if you pay for the product, you’re still the product. Google claims it wasn’t an ad.

Full story: boingboing.net

Boing Boing