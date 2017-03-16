Thursday, March 16, 2017
Russian teens out of comas, but fund-raising drive must continue

PHUKET: The two Russian teenagers left comatose after being run down by a bus in Pattaya late last month are each out of their comas, but still in serious condition, as the fund-raising drive continues to help pay for their spiralling medical bills.

The campaign was launched after Daniel (“Danila”) Mokshantsev, 16, and his 14-year-old sister Ekaterina (“Katia”) were run down by a bus in Pattaya on Feb 23. According to police report, supported by a CCTV recording, the bus was running a red light.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

