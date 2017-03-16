Thursday, March 16, 2017
TAO mayor suspected of murdering a female official in Pathum Thani

Police are looking for the ex-husband of a local official who was shot dead in her car on Tuesday on a road in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani.

Crime Suppression Division police who are investigating the case suspected that Mr Thaweewong Thongyuen, the mayor of a tambon administration organization (TAO) in Chon Buri, might be involved in the murder of his ex-wife, 36-year old Virayapa Ngamvilai, who was found dead with bullet wounds behind the steering wheel of her Honda Accord on the roadside of Klong Jed road in Klong Luang district.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

