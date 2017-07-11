Soldier suspected of involvement in war weapons trade case handed over to police

TRAT, 11th July 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Army has handed over a suspect to police after finding a link between an overturned arms transport in Trat province and an arms dealer.

Soldiers from the 11th Military Circle have taken Sub Lt Sema Kochapet from the 722nd Artillery Division to Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsibhramnakul. He is now being held along side Air Col Pakin Dejpong, Pisit Liang and Chakkrapong Krairuang, the three people earlier arrested in connection with the Trat arms transport vehicle that overturned and was later found to be acting orders from a financier looking to purchase the weapons.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand