Monday, July 10, 2017
Faced with arrest for Phuket woman’s murder, German man slashes own throat

PHUKET: A German man is in hospital under careful watch after he slashed his own throat with a box cutter while police moved in to arrest him for the murder of a Phuket woman whose body was found dumped in the jungle in Wichit earlier today (July 9).

Phuket Provincial Police Chief Inspector Col Akanit Danpitaksan led officers from Chalong Police Station to the rented home of German national Nico Papke, 35, in Soi Saiyuan, Rawai, at 7pm to place him under arrest for the murder of his Thai girlfriend, 35-year-old Pischa “Lek” Nampadung.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

