Chinese Tourist Jumps to Death from 27th Floor of Hotel in Pattaya

February 7, 2023 TN
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung. Photo: 7777777kz.




A Chinese tourist plunged to his death from a Pattaya hotel at 6:16 AM this morning, February 7th. The victim left a suicide note, saying “Sorry, I Suicide. Goodbye everybody, All of you can throw away my stuff (the victim’s name) 6/Feb/2023.”

The victim was identified by Pattaya Police as a 39-year-old Chinese tourist, whose name was withheld pending contact of his family and embassy. He was found dead on the street beside an unnamed condominium/hotel located in Pattaya’s Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

