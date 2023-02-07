Chinese Tourist Jumps to Death from 27th Floor of Hotel in Pattaya
A Chinese tourist plunged to his death from a Pattaya hotel at 6:16 AM this morning, February 7th. The victim left a suicide note, saying “Sorry, I Suicide. Goodbye everybody, All of you can throw away my stuff (the victim’s name) 6/Feb/2023.”
The victim was identified by Pattaya Police as a 39-year-old Chinese tourist, whose name was withheld pending contact of his family and embassy. He was found dead on the street beside an unnamed condominium/hotel located in Pattaya’s Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
