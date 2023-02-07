Chinese Tourist Jumps to Death from 27th Floor of Hotel in Pattaya









A Chinese tourist plunged to his death from a Pattaya hotel at 6:16 AM this morning, February 7th. The victim left a suicide note, saying “Sorry, I Suicide. Goodbye everybody, All of you can throw away my stuff (the victim’s name) 6/Feb/2023.”

The victim was identified by Pattaya Police as a 39-year-old Chinese tourist, whose name was withheld pending contact of his family and embassy. He was found dead on the street beside an unnamed condominium/hotel located in Pattaya’s Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





