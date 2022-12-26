December 26, 2022

Pattaya Police Searching for Foreign Man and Thai Woman Caught on Video Having Sex in Public

Central Pattaya at night

Pattaya locals urge police to take action after seeing an unidentified foreigner allegedly having sex with what appeared to be a Thai woman on a Pattaya roadside at 4 AM today, December 26th.

An unnamed Thai local was walking near an intersection on Pattaya Third Road when he spotted a male foreigner and what appeared to be a Thai woman blatantly engaging in carnal acts in public early this morning.

