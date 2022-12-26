Pattaya Police Searching for Foreign Man and Thai Woman Caught on Video Having Sex in Public









Pattaya locals urge police to take action after seeing an unidentified foreigner allegedly having sex with what appeared to be a Thai woman on a Pattaya roadside at 4 AM today, December 26th.

An unnamed Thai local was walking near an intersection on Pattaya Third Road when he spotted a male foreigner and what appeared to be a Thai woman blatantly engaging in carnal acts in public early this morning.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

