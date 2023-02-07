Phuket tour company’s license suspended after employee attacks Chinese tourist









A tour company in Phuket has had its operating license suspended for six months after one of its employees allegedly attacked a Chinese customer.

The female employee was summoned to Karon district police station on Monday, to acknowledge charges of assault and carrying a knife in a public place, after the victim posted on her Facebook page that she was attacked by the employee when she went to the tour company to demand a 5,000 baht refund, after the company had failed to arrange a sight-seeing trip to Similan Island for her.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





