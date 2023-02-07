Phuket tour company’s license suspended after employee attacks Chinese tourist

February 7, 2023 TN
Luang Phor Chuan road in Karon Beach, Phuket

Luang Phor Chuan road in Karon Beach, Phuket. Photo: Tatters / flickr.




A tour company in Phuket has had its operating license suspended for six months after one of its employees allegedly attacked a Chinese customer.

The female employee was summoned to Karon district police station on Monday, to acknowledge charges of assault and carrying a knife in a public place, after the victim posted on her Facebook page that she was attacked by the employee when she went to the tour company to demand a 5,000 baht refund, after the company had failed to arrange a sight-seeing trip to Similan Island for her.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



