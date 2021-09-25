  • September 25, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BAAC sparks up…

BAAC sparks up cannabis farming loan scheme

BAAC sparks up cannabis farming loan scheme

Marijuana (Cannabis) leaves. Photo: pxfuel.




The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has started offering loans this month to plant cannabis for community enterprises and agricultural cooperatives after parts of the plant were taken off the narcotics list.

The bank’s senior executive vice-president Somkiat Kimawaha said the move supports farmers who want to plant cannabis as an alternative to rice, cassava or rubber trees.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wichit Chantanusornsiri
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

CP Foods shares safety tips with contract farmers in light of new COVID-19 wave
News

CP Foods shares safety tips with contract...

August 22, 2021
Thailand’s Agriculture Bank Insures Cows against Accidents, Natural Disasters and Disease
News

Thailand’s Agriculture Bank Insures Cows against Accidents,...

June 22, 2021
Thai Cannabis Strains to be Registered and Studied to Repair COVID-damaged Lungs
News

Thai Cannabis Strains to be Registered and...

June 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.