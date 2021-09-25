BAAC sparks up cannabis farming loan scheme









The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has started offering loans this month to plant cannabis for community enterprises and agricultural cooperatives after parts of the plant were taken off the narcotics list.

The bank’s senior executive vice-president Somkiat Kimawaha said the move supports farmers who want to plant cannabis as an alternative to rice, cassava or rubber trees.

Wichit Chantanusornsiri

