  • September 24, 2021
Tourism industry rip reopening delay to November 1

Bangkok’s Chinatown Yaowarat, sits empty due the lack of foreigners during COVID-19. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Confusion over reopening timelines has spoiled the chance for the tourism industry to rebound during the coming high season as inconsistent policies damage the country’s credibility and international tour operators refrain from planning packages until policies are confirmed.

The reopening plan for five areas — Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin and Phetchaburi — faced another setback after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) decided to put off the starting date from Oct 1 to Nov 1.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST



