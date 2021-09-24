  • September 24, 2021
House panel probes noise problem caused by Thai and Singapore air force flights at Udon Thani airbase

Royal Thai Air Force L-39 Albatros. Photo: TSGT James E. Lotz, USA.




Thailand’s House Foreign Affairs Committee was in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani on Wednesday to investigate complaints from locals living in the vicinity of the Royal Thai Air Force’s airbase about the deafening noise from the Thai and Singaporean air force F-16 fighter jets.

During the visit, the parliamentary committee met with Group Captain Surasak Sesavech, commander of the RTAF’s 23rd air wing, and was briefed on the flight training exercises and the plan to move the training base to Nam Pong airbase in Khon Kaen province in the next 4-5 years.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Leave a Reply

