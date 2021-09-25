Heavy rain and flooding expected to worsen in several provinces









Several northern, north–eastern and central provinces of Thailand are partially under water today and the flooding is expected to get worse, as the Thai Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, as a direct result of the Dienmu atmospheric depression, which has weakened into strong low pressure cell.

In Muang district of Chaiyaphum province today, most roads in the district township were under 30-50cm of water, causing problems for small vehicles. Officials at the provincial hospital erected a wall of sandbags to prevent water fromgetting into the hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





