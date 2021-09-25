  • September 26, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Heavy rain and…

Heavy rain and flooding expected to worsen in several provinces

Heavy rain and flooding expected to worsen in several provinces

Floods in Wang Tako, Lang Suan District, Chumphon. Photo: Mozhar. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Several northern, north–eastern and central provinces of Thailand are partially under water today and the flooding is expected to get worse, as the Thai Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain tonight and tomorrow, as a direct result of the Dienmu atmospheric depression, which has weakened into strong low pressure cell.

In Muang district of Chaiyaphum province today, most roads in the district township were under 30-50cm of water, causing problems for small vehicles. Officials at the provincial hospital erected a wall of sandbags to prevent water fromgetting into the hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in North, Northeast
News

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in North, Northeast

September 24, 2021
Two rivers burst banks, flooding two Korat districts
Isan

Two rivers burst banks, flooding two Korat...

September 23, 2021
COVID Vaccinations Cover Majorities in 8 Provinces
News

COVID Vaccinations Cover Majorities in 8 Provinces

September 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.