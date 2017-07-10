Gold shop robbed in Nakhon Si Thammarat

An armed man broke into a gold shop in Ron Phibun district and made off with 2.50-baht weight of gold necklace in a daylight robbery on Monday morning (July 10), police said.

Pol Lt Col Suthas Songsayom, deputy superintendent of Ron Phibun police, led a team of of forensic police and investigators rushed to Sor Namchai 2 gold shop at the Mai La intersectin market on Nakhon Si Thammarat – Thung Song road after being informed of the robbery, which occurred at about 8am.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS