Monday, July 10, 2017
Home > South > Gold shop robbed in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Gold shop robbed in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Thai Gold Bracelets
TN South 0

An armed man broke into a gold shop in Ron Phibun district and made off with 2.50-baht weight of gold necklace in a daylight robbery on Monday morning (July 10), police said.

Pol Lt Col Suthas Songsayom, deputy superintendent of Ron Phibun police, led a team of of forensic police and investigators rushed to Sor Namchai 2 gold shop at the Mai La intersectin market on Nakhon Si Thammarat – Thung Song road after being informed of the robbery, which occurred at about 8am.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui

Water rationing on Koh Samui as reservoirs dry up

Two suspected insurgents killed, two escape in fierce fighting with security forces in Yala

Songkhla police steps up security and hunts down stolen vehicles

Leave a Reply