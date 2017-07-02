Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Home > South > 2 Sadao immigration police officers transferred, 2 face investigation

2 Sadao immigration police officers transferred, 2 face investigation

Malaysian-Thai border
TN South 0

Two immigration police officers at the Sadao immigration checkpoint in Songkhla province have been transferred to the 6th Immigration Police in Songkhla while two others will face an investigation, deputy police spokesman Pol Col Krisna Pattanacharoen said on Tuesday.

Pol Col Krisna said the action was taken after the mass media in Malaysia had published news, accusing immigration police at the Sadao border checkpoint of demanding “tea money” from Malaysian travellers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Trang harbor to Koh Libong ferry

8 trawlers sunk to create artificial reef

Flooded road in Koh Samui

Heavy rains flood Koh Libong off Trang province

Students in Ban Hua Hat School

Buddhist teachers in Southern Thailand refuse to work

Leave a Reply