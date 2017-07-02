2 Sadao immigration police officers transferred, 2 face investigation

Two immigration police officers at the Sadao immigration checkpoint in Songkhla province have been transferred to the 6th Immigration Police in Songkhla while two others will face an investigation, deputy police spokesman Pol Col Krisna Pattanacharoen said on Tuesday.

Pol Col Krisna said the action was taken after the mass media in Malaysia had published news, accusing immigration police at the Sadao border checkpoint of demanding “tea money” from Malaysian travellers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS