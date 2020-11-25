November 25, 2020

Thailand Removes Cannabis from Drug List

Legal marijuana grow in Colorado

Legal marijuana grow in Colorado, USA. Photo: Brett Levin / flickr.


BANGKOK, Nov 25 (TNA) – The Narcotics Control Board decided to remove cannabis plants from the list of narcotics, catagory 5 to allow wider use for medicinal purposes.

Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Kiarttiphum Wongjit and Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration, Paisan Dankhum told a press briefing that the Narcotics Control Board resolved to remove leaves, stems, stalks and roots of cannabis plants including both Kancha and Kanchong from the narcotics list.

