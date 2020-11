PHUKET: Kusoldharm rescue workers are urging people to beware snakes around their workplaces and homes after a king cobra about two metres long was safely caught at a local security company office this morning (Nov 26).

Rescue workers were called to the office, located in Moo 7, Tambon Thapkrasattri, in Thalang, at about 9:20am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

