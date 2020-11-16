16 New COVID-19 Cases On Thursday





BANGKOK, Nov 26 (TNA) – Thailand logged 16 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 but the big number does not raise a concern, according to a public health executive.

The 16 new cases were arrivals. Fifteen of them tested positive during their quarantine and the other did at a screening procedure upon arrival.

The new cases included 15 Thai people. Nine of them came from Turkey and one each from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Sweden and Switzerland. The other is a foreigner who arrived from Kuwait.

