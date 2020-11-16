November 26, 2020

16 New COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


BANGKOK, Nov 26 (TNA) – Thailand logged 16 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 but the big number does not raise a concern, according to a public health executive.

The 16 new cases were arrivals. Fifteen of them tested positive during their quarantine and the other did at a screening procedure upon arrival.

The new cases included 15 Thai people. Nine of them came from Turkey and one each from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Sweden and Switzerland. The other is a foreigner who arrived from Kuwait.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

