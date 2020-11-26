COVId-19 vaccine purchase contract to be signed Friday

COVId-19 vaccine purchase contract to be signed Friday1 min read
A forward contract to acquire a Covid-19 vaccine that can be produced locally will be signed on Friday, marking the next step forward in the battle against the virus, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday.
The prime minister gave the details in a video posted on the government’s Facebook page on the eve of the contract signing between the National Vaccine Institute and vaccine developer AstraZeneca Plc.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS