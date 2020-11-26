November 26, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVId-19 vaccine purchase contract to be signed Friday

1 min read
39 mins ago TN
Doctor in face mask holding syringe with Coronavirus Vaccine text

Doctor in face mask holding syringe with Coronavirus Vaccine text. Photo: Jernej Furman / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


A forward contract to acquire a Covid-19 vaccine that can be produced locally will be signed on Friday, marking the next step forward in the battle against the virus, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday.

The prime minister gave the details in a video posted on the government’s Facebook page on the eve of the contract signing between the National Vaccine Institute and vaccine developer AstraZeneca Plc.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

COVId-19 vaccine purchase contract to be signed Friday 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police claim shooting at protest result of conflict among Ratsadon guards

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

16 New COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

52 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Removes Cannabis from Drug List

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Fire destroys incense warehouse in Chonburi

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police claim shooting at protest result of conflict among Ratsadon guards

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVId-19 vaccine purchase contract to be signed Friday

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

16 New COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

52 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close