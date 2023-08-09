Pheu Thai announces 8-party coalition to form new government









The Pheu Thai party announced today (Wednesday) the union of eight parties to form a new government, which will, hopefully, put an end to the prolonged political divide in Thailand.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government

In addition to the two core parties, Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, the other parties agreeing to join the coalition are Prachachat, Thai Liberal, Chart Pattana Kla, Pheu Thai Rumphalang, Plung Sungkom Mai and Thongthee Thai.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

