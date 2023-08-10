Pattaya Motorbike Rider Brawls with Kuwaiti Tourist over Traffic Accident









The brawl was reported to police at 00:46 AM on Thursday, August 10th. It happened in front of an unnamed Islamic restaurant located in Soi Yen Sabai, South Pattaya.

According to a CCTV recording and witnesses’ statements, it appeared that a Thai motorcyclist got into a minor traffic accident with a Kuwaiti tourist. This led to a verbal exchange before the peers of the tourist arrived on motorcycles to pick him up to escape the situation. However, the Thai local, accompanied by multiple friends, allegedly followed and confronted them at a restaurant, leading to a physical assault. Reportedly, the Thai man wanted compensation from the Kuwaiti man for the accident and the tourist refused.

