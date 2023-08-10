EXAT Initiates Public Hearings for Koh Samui-Mainland Highway Project









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced a plan to conduct a comprehensive study of potential routes for a groundbreaking highway that would establish a vital link between the picturesque Koh Samui and the mainland of Surat Thani province. The initiative aims to enhance accessibility and connectivity to the renowned island, widely known for its exquisite beauty and thriving tourism industry.

Tourism Minister Supports Bridge Project to Koh Samui

As part of this significant undertaking, EXAT has identified seven possible routes for the proposed highway. The authority is scheduled to hold its inaugural public hearing on August 14, during which it will present the merits and demerits of each potential route to the residents of Don Sak, Khanom, and Koh Samui districts, the areas where the highway’s construction is expected to take place.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

