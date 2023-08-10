EXAT Initiates Public Hearings for Koh Samui-Mainland Highway Project

TN August 10, 2023 0
Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui

Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui island, Surat Thani. Photo: Jacques Herremans.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced a plan to conduct a comprehensive study of potential routes for a groundbreaking highway that would establish a vital link between the picturesque Koh Samui and the mainland of Surat Thani province. The initiative aims to enhance accessibility and connectivity to the renowned island, widely known for its exquisite beauty and thriving tourism industry.

Tourism Minister Supports Bridge Project to Koh Samui

As part of this significant undertaking, EXAT has identified seven possible routes for the proposed highway. The authority is scheduled to hold its inaugural public hearing on August 14, during which it will present the merits and demerits of each potential route to the residents of Don Sak, Khanom, and Koh Samui districts, the areas where the highway’s construction is expected to take place.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Padang Besar in Songkhla.

Fireworks Warehouse Owners Arrested in Songkhla Province

TN August 6, 2023 0
Garbage in a area of an operating landfill

Human Body Parts Of Foreign Male Found at Dumpsite on Koh Phangan

TN August 4, 2023 0
Buildings atKrabi International Airport.

Krabi Airport Expansion Set for 2024 Completion

TN August 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection

New ban puts Bangkok homeless in jeopardy

TN August 10, 2023 0
Buriram downtown

‘Buriram Marathon 2024’ Night Run Attracts Over 30,000 Participants

TN August 10, 2023 0
Sunrise in Bangkok

HM King’s son Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse trends on social media

TN August 10, 2023 0
Logo of Chart-Thai Pattana-Party.

Chart Thai Pattana Joins Pheu Thai-led Coalition

TN August 10, 2023 0
Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui

EXAT Initiates Public Hearings for Koh Samui-Mainland Highway Project

TN August 10, 2023 0