Chart Thai Pattana Joins Pheu Thai-led Coalition

TN August 10, 2023 0
Logo of Chart-Thai Pattana-Party.

Logo of Chart-Thai Pattana-Party. Image: Chart Thai Pattana.




BANGKOK, Aug 10 (TNA) – Pheu Thai party leader Cholnan Srikaew has announced the Chart Thai Pattana party has joined its coalition alliance.

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government

The announcement was made at the press conference on Thursday morning, attended by Chart Thai Pattana party leader Varawut Silpa-archa.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Sunrise in Bangkok

HM King’s son Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse trends on social media

TN August 10, 2023 0
Flag of the Pheu Thai Party.

Pheu Thai announces 8-party coalition to form new government

TN August 9, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.”

Pheu Thai Holds Talks with Move Forward

TN August 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection

New ban puts Bangkok homeless in jeopardy

TN August 10, 2023 0
Buriram downtown

‘Buriram Marathon 2024’ Night Run Attracts Over 30,000 Participants

TN August 10, 2023 0
Sunrise in Bangkok

HM King’s son Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse trends on social media

TN August 10, 2023 0
Logo of Chart-Thai Pattana-Party.

Chart Thai Pattana Joins Pheu Thai-led Coalition

TN August 10, 2023 0
Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui

EXAT Initiates Public Hearings for Koh Samui-Mainland Highway Project

TN August 10, 2023 0