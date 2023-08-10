Chart Thai Pattana Joins Pheu Thai-led Coalition
BANGKOK, Aug 10 (TNA) – Pheu Thai party leader Cholnan Srikaew has announced the Chart Thai Pattana party has joined its coalition alliance.
Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government
The announcement was made at the press conference on Thursday morning, attended by Chart Thai Pattana party leader Varawut Silpa-archa.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
