HM King’s son Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse trends on social media

TN August 10, 2023 0
Sunrise in Bangkok

Sunrise in Bangkok. Photo: seatraveller / Pixabay.




“The value of heritage comes from its inheritors.” This is what Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, 42, wrote on his Facebook page after visiting The Foundation for Slum Child Care (FSCC) in Bangkok.

Celebrations Held for His Majesty the King’s Birthday Anniversary

His surprise return to Thailand lit up social media platforms. On the microblogging site “X “(formerly known as Twitter), the hashtag #SonOfTenReturnToThailand was referenced over 390,000 times.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

