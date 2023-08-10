‘Buriram Marathon 2024’ Night Run Attracts Over 30,000 Participants









BANGKOK (NNT) – The renowned “Buriram Marathon 2024” is gearing up for its eighth annual installment, set to take place at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province. With over 30,000 runners expected to take part, the event is set to make history as the largest gathering of its kind in Thailand.

“Buriram Marathon Presented by Chang Beverage” recently hosted a press conference to outline the plans for the 2024 competition. This year’s event celebrates its 8th year under the world-class gold standard. Key figures such as Dr. Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Chaiwat Junthirapong, Governor of Buriram Province, Newin Chidchob, President of Chang Sanam International Circuit, and Pol Gen Sun Sarutanon, President of the Athletics Association of Thailand under royal patronage, are lending their support.

