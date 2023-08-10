New ban puts Bangkok homeless in jeopardy

TN August 10, 2023 0
Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection

Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection. Photo: Takeaway.




Once the winner of a six-million-baht lottery prize, Uan, whose last name is not disclosed, ended up homeless on Ratchadamnoen Avenue when her money dried up.

American homeless deported and banned for 10 years

The 53-year-old woman told the Bangkok Post she was earlier working as a taxi driver. Ms Uan was struggling with the rising cost of living including petrol prices, and her income was not enough to pay for the taxi’s daily rent and home rental.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalermrat Nualyaisawan and Atitaya Teepawat
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Prayut visits new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport before soft launch

TN August 8, 2023 0
Thai flags and Bangkok skyline.

Breastfeeding facilities to be made available at all Bangkok district offices

TN August 7, 2023 0
Gold shop in Thailand

Woman robs gold shop of 37 necklaces in Samut Prakan

TN August 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection

New ban puts Bangkok homeless in jeopardy

TN August 10, 2023 0
Buriram downtown

‘Buriram Marathon 2024’ Night Run Attracts Over 30,000 Participants

TN August 10, 2023 0
Sunrise in Bangkok

HM King’s son Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse trends on social media

TN August 10, 2023 0
Logo of Chart-Thai Pattana-Party.

Chart Thai Pattana Joins Pheu Thai-led Coalition

TN August 10, 2023 0
Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui

EXAT Initiates Public Hearings for Koh Samui-Mainland Highway Project

TN August 10, 2023 0