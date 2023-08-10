New ban puts Bangkok homeless in jeopardy
Once the winner of a six-million-baht lottery prize, Uan, whose last name is not disclosed, ended up homeless on Ratchadamnoen Avenue when her money dried up.
American homeless deported and banned for 10 years
The 53-year-old woman told the Bangkok Post she was earlier working as a taxi driver. Ms Uan was struggling with the rising cost of living including petrol prices, and her income was not enough to pay for the taxi’s daily rent and home rental.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chalermrat Nualyaisawan and Atitaya Teepawat
BANGKOK POST
