New ban puts Bangkok homeless in jeopardy

Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection. Photo: Takeaway.









Once the winner of a six-million-baht lottery prize, Uan, whose last name is not disclosed, ended up homeless on Ratchadamnoen Avenue when her money dried up.

American homeless deported and banned for 10 years

The 53-year-old woman told the Bangkok Post she was earlier working as a taxi driver. Ms Uan was struggling with the rising cost of living including petrol prices, and her income was not enough to pay for the taxi’s daily rent and home rental.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalermrat Nualyaisawan and Atitaya Teepawat

BANGKOK POST

