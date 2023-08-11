Pattaya considers beach operating hours

Speedboat on Banglamung beach, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Speedboat on Banglamung beach, Chon Buri. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.




Pattaya City is considering imposing opening hours on its beaches to curb a growing number of noisy night owls who party into the morning.

The city has received an increasing number of complaints about the nighttime visitors who like to play loud music using portable speakers while drinking alcohol and partying on Pattaya’s popular beaches, Wutthisak Roemkitchakan, the deputy city mayor, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



