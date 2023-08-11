Pattaya considers beach operating hours









Pattaya City is considering imposing opening hours on its beaches to curb a growing number of noisy night owls who party into the morning.

Indian Tourist in Pattaya Injured in a Brawl with Fellow Indian Nationals Over a Thai Woman

The city has received an increasing number of complaints about the nighttime visitors who like to play loud music using portable speakers while drinking alcohol and partying on Pattaya’s popular beaches, Wutthisak Roemkitchakan, the deputy city mayor, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





