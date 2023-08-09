Indian Tourist in Pattaya Injured in a Brawl with Fellow Indian Nationals Over a Thai Woman









An Indian tourist in Pattaya was seriously injured after brawling with his compatriots, reportedly over a Thai woman.

The injured tourist, Mr. R. K., 52, suffered a broken right arm and serious injuries to his right eye. He was reportedly involved in a brawl with a group of Indian nationals on Soi 16 in South Pattaya, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

