Indian Tourist in Pattaya Injured in a Brawl with Fellow Indian Nationals Over a Thai Woman

August 9, 2023
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Entertainment venue in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.




An Indian tourist in Pattaya was seriously injured after brawling with his compatriots, reportedly over a Thai woman.

Wanted Indian suspect Arrested in Maha Sarakham With 1,273 Days of Overstay

The injured tourist, Mr. R. K., 52, suffered a broken right arm and serious injuries to his right eye. He was reportedly involved in a brawl with a group of Indian nationals on Soi 16 in South Pattaya, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



