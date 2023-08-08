Spanish Chef’s Motive in Murder May Be for Money

TN August 8, 2023 0
Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan

Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan. Photo: Fabio Achilli / flickr.




SURAT THANI, Aug 8 (TNA) – A Spanish chef arrested for the murder of his Colombian male friend on Pha-ngan island has been sent to Samui island under police custody for further legal proceedings and detention as the police initially believed his motive may be for financial gain.

Judge sends Daniel Sancho to prison for the murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta

The police arrested Mr. Daniel Jeronimo, a 29-year-old Spanish national, on charges of murdering Mr. Edwin Miguel, a 44-year-old Colombian surgeon.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

High-rise buildings in Bangkok. Bangkok skyline.

Pheu Thai PM Candidate Sues Chuwit Over Land Tax Evasion Allegations

TN August 8, 2023 0
The Bhumjaithai party

Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government

TN August 7, 2023 0
Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok

Judge sends Daniel Sancho to prison for the murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta

TN August 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan

Spanish Chef’s Motive in Murder May Be for Money

TN August 8, 2023 0
High-rise buildings in Bangkok. Bangkok skyline.

Pheu Thai PM Candidate Sues Chuwit Over Land Tax Evasion Allegations

TN August 8, 2023 0
Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Prayut visits new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport before soft launch

TN August 8, 2023 0
Floods and landslides in Laplae District, Uttaradit

Floods, landslides posing danger to motorists in Tak and Nan

TN August 8, 2023 0
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Egyptian Man Arrested in Phuket for Working at a Barber Shop

TN August 8, 2023 0