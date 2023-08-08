Spanish Chef’s Motive in Murder May Be for Money









SURAT THANI, Aug 8 (TNA) – A Spanish chef arrested for the murder of his Colombian male friend on Pha-ngan island has been sent to Samui island under police custody for further legal proceedings and detention as the police initially believed his motive may be for financial gain.

Judge sends Daniel Sancho to prison for the murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta

The police arrested Mr. Daniel Jeronimo, a 29-year-old Spanish national, on charges of murdering Mr. Edwin Miguel, a 44-year-old Colombian surgeon.

