Pheu Thai PM Candidate Sues Chuwit Over Land Tax Evasion Allegations









BANGKOK (NNT) – Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin has tasked his lawyer with filing a lawsuit against prominent whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit for defamation. The lawsuit stems from Chuwit’s claims that Srettha was involved in instances of land tax evasion by property developer Sansiri Plc.

Srettha’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri, said the suit against Chuwit was not an attempt to bully the latter, but rather a necessary move as Srettha needed to defend himself from allegations made against him.

The criminal lawsuit for defamation involves 7-8 witnesses involved in land sales, purchases and associated taxes. Winyat added that he was also in possession of documented evidence that will be presented at the court hearing. He said Srettha will also submit a libel suit against Chuwit to claim 500 million baht in damages.

