Prayut visits new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport before soft launch

TN August 8, 2023 0
Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: gronico.




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday inspected Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Satellite Airport Terminal 1 ahead of its soft launch next month.

Soft opening of Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 terminal in September

Accompanied by several cabinet ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, Gen Prayut also took a ride on the Automated People Mover (APM) train that links the new terminal with the main passenger terminal.

Full story: bangkokpost.com

Mongkol Bangprapa & Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST

