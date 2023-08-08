Prayut visits new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport before soft launch
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday inspected Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Satellite Airport Terminal 1 ahead of its soft launch next month.
Soft opening of Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 terminal in September
Accompanied by several cabinet ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, Gen Prayut also took a ride on the Automated People Mover (APM) train that links the new terminal with the main passenger terminal.
Full story: bangkokpost.com
Mongkol Bangprapa & Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST
