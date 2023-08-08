Floods, landslides posing danger to motorists in Tak and Nan









Highways Department has warned people travelling in two northern provinces of road obstructions caused by landslides and flash floods.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

In Nan, embankments at the 78.5km marker on Highway 1081, connecting Laklai and Bo Kluea in Bo Kluea district, collapsed. Officials are currently constructing a bailey bridge to help the traffic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





