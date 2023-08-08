Floods, landslides posing danger to motorists in Tak and Nan

TN August 8, 2023 0
Floods and landslides in Laplae District, Uttaradit

Floods and landslides in Thailand. Photo: เทวประภาส มากคล้าย.




Highways Department has warned people travelling in two northern provinces of road obstructions caused by landslides and flash floods.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

In Nan, embankments at the 78.5km marker on Highway 1081, connecting Laklai and Bo Kluea in Bo Kluea district, collapsed. Officials are currently constructing a bailey bridge to help the traffic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Railway level crossings without barriers

Train hits pickup truck in Chachoengsao killing 8 people

TN August 4, 2023 0
Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun Province

Three illegal resorts to be razed on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun

TN July 28, 2023 0
Road in Chiang Rai city

Chiang Rai woman arrested for opening ‘mule’ accounts in Blackpink ticket scam

TN July 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan

Spanish Chef’s Motive in Murder May Be for Money

TN August 8, 2023 0
High-rise buildings in Bangkok. Bangkok skyline.

Pheu Thai PM Candidate Sues Chuwit Over Land Tax Evasion Allegations

TN August 8, 2023 0
Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Prayut visits new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport before soft launch

TN August 8, 2023 0
Floods and landslides in Laplae District, Uttaradit

Floods, landslides posing danger to motorists in Tak and Nan

TN August 8, 2023 0
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Egyptian Man Arrested in Phuket for Working at a Barber Shop

TN August 8, 2023 0