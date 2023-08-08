Egyptian Man Arrested in Phuket for Working at a Barber Shop
An Egyptian man and a female Thai owner were arrested at a barber shop in Patong.
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that over the past weekend they arrested Mr. Bassem Mohamed, 38, an Egyptian National (Employee) who was doing barber work for foreigners and a woman identified only as Ms. Petchlada, 38 (employer). They were arrested at a barber shop on Taweewong Road.
