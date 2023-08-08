Egyptian Man Arrested in Phuket for Working at a Barber Shop

TN August 8, 2023
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Signs in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Sugar Wawa. CC BY 2.0.




An Egyptian man and a female Thai owner were arrested at a barber shop in Patong.

Jordanian Man Arrested in Phuket for Working Illegally as a Barber

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that over the past weekend they arrested Mr. Bassem Mohamed, 38, an Egyptian National (Employee) who was doing barber work for foreigners and a woman identified only as Ms. Petchlada, 38 (employer). They were arrested at a barber shop on Taweewong Road.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



