Foreigner Allegedly Steals Motorbike in Pattaya

TN August 8, 2023 0
Pattaya Third Road.

Pattaya Third Road. Photo: Георгий Долгопский.




An unidentified male foreigner allegedly stole a motorbike parked on Pattaya Third Road and fled. The owner unfortunately left the key in the ignition by accident.

Pattaya Woman Nabbed For Stealing Tourist's Motorcycle While He Was Vomiting On The Side Of The Road

The foreign boyfriend of the motorbike owner, who preferred to keep his name undisclosed, shared his girlfriend’s ( Miss S. Kenyota) ordeal with The Pattaya News, stating that some foreign man had taken away his girlfriend’s black and white Honda Click 125i motorbike and escaped on Third Road in Pattaya on the night of July 22nd, 2023.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



