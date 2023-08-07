Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government
The Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties announced today (Monday) that they are joining hands to become the core in forming a new government.
Together the parties have 212 House seats and are inviting more parties to join their coalition.
By Thai PBS World
