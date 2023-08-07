Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government

TN August 7, 2023 0
The Bhumjaithai party

Bhumjaithai Party. Image: Bhumijaithai.




The Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties announced today (Monday) that they are joining hands to become the core in forming a new government.

Pheu Thai in social media storm after parting ways with Move Forward

Together the parties have 212 House seats and are inviting more parties to join their coalition.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



