Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai announce deal to form government









The Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties announced today (Monday) that they are joining hands to become the core in forming a new government.

Together the parties have 212 House seats and are inviting more parties to join their coalition.

By Thai PBS World

