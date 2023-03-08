Pattaya Woman Nabbed For Stealing Tourist’s Motorcycle While He Was Vomiting On The Side Of The Road

March 8, 2023 TN
Motorcycles parked on a Pattaya street around midnight

Motorcycles parked on a Pattaya street at night time. Photo: Kishjar / flickr. CC BY 2.0




A foreign tourist of unknown nationality, Mr. (name removed), filed a report at the Pattaya Police Station after his Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle had been stolen. The man stated that on February 25th at around 6 AM, he parked his motorbike on the roadside in the Jomtien area to puke because he was feeling sick.

However, while the man was vomiting, two people, one of whom was later identified by police as Ms. Sakorn Phumcharoen, 39, took the opportunity and drove the foreigner’s motorcycle off. He admitted he left his key in the ignition and later filed a complaint.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Foreign Couple Caught on Viral Video Allegedly Performing Obscene Acts in Pattaya

March 7, 2023 TN
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Chinese Neighbor Alarms Pattaya Residents With His Pet White Lion

March 4, 2023 TN
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Fistfight in Pattaya Leaves Australian Tourist With Head Injuries

March 4, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Motorcycles parked on a Pattaya street around midnight

Pattaya Woman Nabbed For Stealing Tourist’s Motorcycle While He Was Vomiting On The Side Of The Road

March 8, 2023 TN
Phanthai Norasing in Mueang Samut Sakhon District, Thailand

One dead, another seriously injured in Samut Sakhon plane crash

March 8, 2023 TN
Crystal meth rock

Huge Haul of Meth Pills, Crystal Meth Seized in Lampang

March 8, 2023 TN
Garbage in a area of an operating landfill

Emissions from landfills in Lop Buri and Sa Kaeo affecting thousands

March 8, 2023 TN
Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Wanted Russian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Alleged Illegal Drug Importation

March 8, 2023 TN