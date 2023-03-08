Pattaya Woman Nabbed For Stealing Tourist’s Motorcycle While He Was Vomiting On The Side Of The Road









A foreign tourist of unknown nationality, Mr. (name removed), filed a report at the Pattaya Police Station after his Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle had been stolen. The man stated that on February 25th at around 6 AM, he parked his motorbike on the roadside in the Jomtien area to puke because he was feeling sick.

However, while the man was vomiting, two people, one of whom was later identified by police as Ms. Sakorn Phumcharoen, 39, took the opportunity and drove the foreigner’s motorcycle off. He admitted he left his key in the ignition and later filed a complaint.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

