Jordanian Man Arrested in Phuket for Working Illegally as a Barber









A Jordanian man was arrested in Patong after he was found to be providing a barber service to foreign customers which is a protected occupation only for Thai people.

Russian Women Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Providing Salon and Nail Services

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (July 19th) they received complaints from concerned citizens that a foreign man worked at a barber shop on the Rat Uthit 200 Pi in Patong in which the owner is a Thai woman.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





