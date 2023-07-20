Jordanian Man Arrested in Phuket for Working Illegally as a Barber

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.




A Jordanian man was arrested in Patong after he was found to be providing a barber service to foreign customers which is a protected occupation only for Thai people.

Russian Women Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Providing Salon and Nail Services

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (July 19th) they received complaints from concerned citizens that a foreign man worked at a barber shop on the Rat Uthit 200 Pi in Patong in which the owner is a Thai woman.

By Goongnang Suksawat
