Thai Government rolls out new lottery formats

TN July 20, 2023 0
Box containing Thai lottery tickets

Box containing Thai lottery tickets. Photo: nist6dh / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is rolling out the new L6 and N3 formats of government lottery, following earlier endorsement by the Cabinet. Related agencies are introducing the necessary regulations and rules, before officially launching these new lottery products to the general public.

Thailand’s national lottery to stop paying out prizes in cash

The caretaker government has continued to work towards introducing L6 and N3 government lottery formats to the general public, in an attempt to improve the government lottery program and its revenue stream for the state.

The two new lottery formats are the L6 six-digit lottery, and the N3 three-digit lottery. Both of these lottery programs differ in terms of availability and rewards.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

