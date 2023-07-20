Thai Government rolls out new lottery formats









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is rolling out the new L6 and N3 formats of government lottery, following earlier endorsement by the Cabinet. Related agencies are introducing the necessary regulations and rules, before officially launching these new lottery products to the general public.

The caretaker government has continued to work towards introducing L6 and N3 government lottery formats to the general public, in an attempt to improve the government lottery program and its revenue stream for the state.

The two new lottery formats are the L6 six-digit lottery, and the N3 three-digit lottery. Both of these lottery programs differ in terms of availability and rewards.

