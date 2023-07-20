Foreign Tourist Allegedly Steals Cannabis Buds from Phuket Shop

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.




The owner of a cannabis shop in Patong, supported with CCTV footage, told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (July 18th) in the evening two foreign tourists came into the cannabis shop.

They were interested in cannabis and asked a female staffer to have a look at some. One of the them then took some ‘cannabis buds’ before putting them in his pocket. He stole in total three times according to CCTV footage.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

