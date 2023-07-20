Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27
BANGKOK, July 20 (TNA) – House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has scheduled the next prime ministerial vote for July 27.
He reiterated that Move Forward Party leader Pita will no longer be proposed after the parliament voted to reject his renomination on Wednesday with 395 votes against.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
