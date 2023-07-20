Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

TN July 20, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: P Phongsakon. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, July 20 (TNA) – House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has scheduled the next prime ministerial vote for July 27.

Hundreds condemn Pita’s suspension at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument

He reiterated that Move Forward Party leader Pita will no longer be proposed after the parliament voted to reject his renomination on Wednesday with 395 votes against.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed.

Move Forward party to renominate Pita Limjaroenrat for PM

TN July 20, 2023 0
Box containing Thai lottery tickets

Thai Government rolls out new lottery formats

TN July 20, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward party issues statement following suspension of Pita Limjaroenrat

TN July 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Baghdad in Iraq.

Swedish Embassy in Baghdad set afire by protesters

TN July 20, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed.

Move Forward party to renominate Pita Limjaroenrat for PM

TN July 20, 2023 0
Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Rain causes overflows in Chumphon, red flags flying over beaches in Krabi

TN July 20, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

TN July 20, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Foreign Tourist Allegedly Steals Cannabis Buds from Phuket Shop

TN July 20, 2023 0