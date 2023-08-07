Judge sends Daniel Sancho to prison for the murder of surgeon Edwin Arrieta

First words of Spanish chef Daniel Sancho after confessing to the murder: “I am guilty, but I was his hostage”.









Spaniard Daniel Sancho, suspected of murdering Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, was remanded in prison on Monday in Koh Samui, southern Thailand, after a judge of the island’s provincial court ordered him to be remanded in custody for the alleged murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta. The 29-year-old had been held at the police station since Friday, when he confessed to killing Arrieta, but claimed to be a “hostage” of the surgeon.

Arrieta arrived on August 2 on the island and his alleged killer went to pick him up at the airport. During the early hours of August 3, Sancho himself reported his friend’s disappearance to the police. Hours before sitting before the justice system, the accused has affirmed that he wants to “collaborate in everything he can”.

Daniel Sancho, 29, will remain in this prison at least until his trial begins and from now on will be subjected to a ten-day isolation by covid-19 protocol, a period during which he can only be visited by his lawyer.

Four other Spaniards are serving sentences in the same prison in Bangkok where Daniel Sancho will be held after pleading guilty to the murder of his Colombian friend Edwin Arrieta. The specific prison is Lard Yao, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Two of the Spaniards incarcerated in this prison are there for blood crimes. One of them, Artur Segarra, is sentenced to death as the perpetrator of the premeditated murder and subsequent dismemberment of David Bernat, also a Spaniard, in 2016.

