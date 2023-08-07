Pattaya police tackle street racing by Arab tourists

Arab Quarter, Soi 16, in Pattaya, Thailand.

Arab Quarter, Soi 16, in Pattaya, Thailand.




Chon Buri: Police are stepping up efforts in curbing illegal street racing by a group of Arab tourists on motorbikes following complaints from residents and other visitors in Pattaya.

Police Seize 15 Rented Motorbikes as Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers Remain a Problem in Pattaya

Pol Col Thanapong Photi, chief of Pattaya City police station, met on Monday with authorities and motorbike rental business operators to discuss measures against the foreign motorbike racers who turn certain sois into race tracks at night, disturb the peace and potentially pose threats to public safety.

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

