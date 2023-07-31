Police Seize 15 Rented Motorbikes as Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers Remain a Problem in Pattaya

Motorbikes parked in the main street of Rawai beach. Photo: 500px. CC BY 3.0.









Residents and business operators in South Pattaya are still frustrated with the persistent presence of noisy Middle Eastern street racers gathering at night. Some hotel residents even moved from the area to avoid the unbearable nuisance, according to hotel operators.

Noisy Arab Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Scolded by Residents and Tourists

Police officers from the Pattaya police station raided Soi Yen Sabai in South Pattaya early this morning today, July 31st, following residents’ complaints that young adults, mostly Kuwaiti nationals, had congregated in the alley and caused noise disturbances with their rented modified motorcycles.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

