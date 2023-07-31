Police Seize 15 Rented Motorbikes as Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers Remain a Problem in Pattaya

TN July 31, 2023 0
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Motorbikes parked in the main street of Rawai beach. Photo: 500px. CC BY 3.0.




Residents and business operators in South Pattaya are still frustrated with the persistent presence of noisy Middle Eastern street racers gathering at night. Some hotel residents even moved from the area to avoid the unbearable nuisance, according to hotel operators.

Noisy Arab Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Scolded by Residents and Tourists

Police officers from the Pattaya police station raided Soi Yen Sabai in South Pattaya early this morning today, July 31st, following residents’ complaints that young adults, mostly Kuwaiti nationals, had congregated in the alley and caused noise disturbances with their rented modified motorcycles.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Naked Foreigner Found Wandering Around On Pattaya Beach

TN July 30, 2023 0
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Anti-Corruption Organization Finds Possible Guilt Against Former Pattaya Mayor in Waterfront Suites & Residences Condo Scandal

TN July 26, 2023 0
Toyota Hiace ambulance in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand.

Pattaya: Ring removed from Swiss tourist’s thing

TN July 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

Thailand could face a ‘lost year’ if no government formed soon

TN July 31, 2023 0
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Police Seize 15 Rented Motorbikes as Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers Remain a Problem in Pattaya

TN July 31, 2023 0
Song Thaew aka baht bus in Samut Prakan

Woman brutally slain and mutilated in Samut Prakan

TN July 31, 2023 0
View of Phuket from a hill

Body of Missing Senegalese Tourist Washes Ashore in Karon, Phuket

TN July 31, 2023 0
Scuba diving equipment

German Tourist Dies After Scuba Diving in Phang Nga

TN July 30, 2023 0