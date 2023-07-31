Thailand could face a ‘lost year’ if no government formed soon

TN July 31, 2023 0
The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand. Photo: Government of Thailand. CC BY 2.0.




Thailand could face a “lost year” if the country delays the process of forming a new government until May next year, according to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Thanavath Phonvichai, the president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

Constitutional Court to Consider Pita’s Renomination Next Week

“Lost year” is a term coined to refer to a long period of sluggish economic growth and declining investment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Leave a Reply

